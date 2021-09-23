Advertisement

Petersen Commons decision to end assisted living care is financial move

Marycrest Senior Campus
By Spencer Maki
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Petersen Commons confirmed its decision to end senior assisted living care.

In a statement sent to TV6 Wednesday, Petersen Commons announced it’s transitioning to affordable senior housing for independent living. According to the statement:

The operation has been financially unsustainable for years and has experienced declining occupancy as well. The conversion to independent living will ensure that Petersen Commons continues to be a resource for the Quad Cities community.

The statement said staff is working with the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman’s office, case managers and local facilities to assist residents and their families in relocating to alternative accommodations that can fulfill their care needs.

Petersen Commons is a senior assisted living facility on the Marycrest Senior Campus. It’s expected to end assisted living care on or before Dec. 15, 2021.

Families with questions should contact the main office at (563) 323-3888 or via email at executivedirector@petersencommons.com.

