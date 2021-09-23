Advertisement

Shortage of in-home COVID-19 test kits in the Quad Cities

By Marcia Lense
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a shortage of in-home test kits for COVID-19 across the country. According to a story published by AARP, the Delta variant and surge in new cases led to a shortage of the kits. Dr. Bill Langley did some checking and found Quad City retail pharmacies are also in short supply. You can still get tested through your primary care provider, urgent care facility or local hospital emergency room.

Iowa is providing free, in-home test kits at certain health departments, health facilities and through the mail. You can find a location or request one be sent to your home by going to the Test Iowa website.

Illinois is providing free saliva testing at Black Hawk College in Moline, Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to noon, according to the state coronavirus website. Testing is also offered in Sterling, Dixon and through Community Health, Inc. You can find more information at the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

