Advertisement

Staple Ingredients that make planning & prepping meals easy

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, returns to PSL for two segments during today’s episode. During the second interview, Schaeffer gives viewers a recipe on how to incorporate pantry staple ingredients into a tasty, yet healthy meal that can fit into a Mediterranean diet.

This segment tackles how to build a pantry filled with staples that make meal times and family food needs easier to handle.

Tricks to make meal time easier:

  • Plan ahead
  • Make a list
  • Prep what you can ahead of time
  • Buy pantry items that make meal time easy!

Staple ingredients:

  • Minute ready brown rice
  • Fruit and vegetable short cuts
  • Smart Chicken Bone Broth
  • Birds Eye veggies
  • Frozen diced onions
  • Jimmy Dean breakfast burritos
  • Kodiak Cakes mixes
  • Dole salad kits
  • Brownberry whole wheat bread
  • Golden Home pizza crust
  • Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken
  • Tuna packets
  • Barilla protein pasta
  • Frozen seasoned salmon fillets
  • Fajita mix

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning burglary and crash that...
Scott County deputies investigating burglary, crash
Marycrest Senior Campus
Senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December, Iowa DIA confirms
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
Modifiable Dementia Risks
What is on the list of 12 modifiable risk factors for dementia?
COVID-19 at-home test kits flying off shelves
Shortage of in-home COVID-19 test kits in the Quad Cities
Modifiable Dementia Risks
What are the 12 modifiable risks for dementia?
Mediterranean Tuna Salad from Hy-Vee using staple ingredients.
Mediterranean Tuna Salad using staple ingredients