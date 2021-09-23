Staple Ingredients that make planning & prepping meals easy
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Registered dietitian, Katie Schaeffer, returns to PSL for two segments during today’s episode. During the second interview, Schaeffer gives viewers a recipe on how to incorporate pantry staple ingredients into a tasty, yet healthy meal that can fit into a Mediterranean diet.
This segment tackles how to build a pantry filled with staples that make meal times and family food needs easier to handle.
Tricks to make meal time easier:
- Plan ahead
- Make a list
- Prep what you can ahead of time
- Buy pantry items that make meal time easy!
Staple ingredients:
- Minute ready brown rice
- Fruit and vegetable short cuts
- Smart Chicken Bone Broth
- Birds Eye veggies
- Frozen diced onions
- Jimmy Dean breakfast burritos
- Kodiak Cakes mixes
- Dole salad kits
- Brownberry whole wheat bread
- Golden Home pizza crust
- Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken
- Tuna packets
- Barilla protein pasta
- Frozen seasoned salmon fillets
- Fajita mix
