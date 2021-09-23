Today’s ag report: Sustainability

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Paustian has corn, soybeans and pigs on his farm in Walcott. There are 1,000 acres of corn on his farm, but it all stays on the land.

“We take our crop and harvest it from the field and we use that to feed our pigs,” Mike Paustian says, “Then the pigs are generating manure and then we take that manure and then use that to fertilize the next crop.”

Mike Paustian says that is a reason why there are so many pigs in Iowa.

“It just works out really good to grow crops and have livestock because they can essentially feed each other,” Paustian says, “It works out really well and it helps from a sustainability standpoint.”

Another sustainable option Paustian has taken on is to have solar panels.

“They’re actually generating most of the electricity that we need to you know run our feed mill that we use to make feed for our pigs,” Paustian explains, “They run the fans in our barns that help to circulate air in our barns. You know the goal is to minimize our environmental impact and hopefully have a net positive effect on the environment by the time all said and done.”

Paustian explained how this is only a step to help the farm be more sustainable, saying he’s “just trying to get a little better at that every year.”

