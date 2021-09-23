Advertisement

Today’s ag report: Sustainability

How one farmer is working to be more sustainable
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mike Paustian has corn, soybeans and pigs on his farm in Walcott. There are 1,000 acres of corn on his farm, but it all stays on the land.

“We take our crop and harvest it from the field and we use that to feed our pigs,” Mike Paustian says, “Then the pigs are generating manure and then we take that manure and then use that to fertilize the next crop.”

Mike Paustian says that is a reason why there are so many pigs in Iowa.

“It just works out really good to grow crops and have livestock because they can essentially feed each other,” Paustian says, “It works out really well and it helps from a sustainability standpoint.”

Another sustainable option Paustian has taken on is to have solar panels.

“They’re actually generating most of the electricity that we need to you know run our feed mill that we use to make feed for our pigs,” Paustian explains, “They run the fans in our barns that help to circulate air in our barns. You know the goal is to minimize our environmental impact and hopefully have a net positive effect on the environment by the time all said and done.”

Paustian explained how this is only a step to help the farm be more sustainable, saying he’s “just trying to get a little better at that every year.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning burglary and crash that...
Scott County deputies investigating burglary, crash
Marycrest Senior Campus
Senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December, Iowa DIA confirms
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

Fall
Today’s ag report: Fall outlook
Fall
Today's Ag Report: Fall
Ag report
Today’s ag report: Tropical Climatology
Ag report
Ag report - Peak Hurricane time