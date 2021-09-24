Advertisement

5 arrested in meth bust in Galesburg

An arrest has been made.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Five people are under arrest after a lengthy investigation and drug raid by several law enforcement agencies.

According to a media release, officers seized 13 pounds of crystal methamphetamine during a raid at an apartment in the 900 block of McClure Street Thursday.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be approximately $104,000.

Those arrested and charged are:

Daniel Villarreal Jr., 60, of McClure St., on charges of possession of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine, intent to deliver and meth conspiracy.

Clyde E. Charles Jr., 56, of Galesburg, is charged with possession of 100 to 400 grams of methamphetamine, intent to deliver and conspiracy.

Michael R Hengle, 21, of, Gilson Ill., Anthony Cheeks, and Devontre J. Campbell, 23, of Galesburg, were arrested on failure to appear warrants.

The Galesburg Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Macomb Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, and the Western Illinois TOC West Task Force (FBI) were all involved in the investigation.

