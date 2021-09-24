Chuck Grassley running for re-election

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s longest serving U.S. senator, Chuck Grassley, announced on Friday he is running for re-election.

In a press release, Grassley, of New Hartford, said he plans to meet with Iowans in a variety of settings to discuss issues important to Iowa’s communities, schools, businesses, farms and families. His schedule includes stops in Marion, Davenport, Dyersville, Des Moines and Waterloo.

“In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership,” Grassley said. “I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.”

Grassley will run against former U.S. representative Democrat Abby Finkenauer. Finkenauer previously served for Iowa’s first congressional district.

Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981.

It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running. I do that 6 days a week. Before I start the day I want you to know what Barbara and I have decided.



I’m running for re-election—a lot more to do, for Iowa. We ask and will work for your support. Will you join us? #GrassleyRuns #GrassleyWorks pic.twitter.com/cwv8yu9wkx — Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) September 24, 2021

Grassley announced the following schedule:

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Q&A on public safety with eastern Iowa law enforcement officials 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Mr. Beans 1080 East Post Road, Marion.

Q&A on Sen. Grassley’s efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs 11:15 a.m.-noon

Davenport Country Club 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley.

Meet & Greet with Iowans at Dairy Queen

640 16th Avenue Southeast, Dyersville.

National Cattle Congress4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

257 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Governor Kim Reynolds Annual Harvest Festival 4:30-7 p.m.

Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines.

