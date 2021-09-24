Advertisement

Dad shares daughter’s battle and blessings in ‘From Cancer to Kinnick: Love Finds A Wave’

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -On August 3, 2016, nine-year-old Ava Hoskins was rushed to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with stage IV cancer.

Jeff Hoskins, Ava’s father and author of the book, From Cancer to Kinnick: Love Finds A Wave (Amazon), offers an overview of the family’s harrowing journey through Ava’s very difficult treatments that were often punctuated by acts of love---both great and small. One of the most moving aspects of being at The University of Iowa Stead Family’s Children’s Hospital was being on the receiving end of that Kinnick Wave during Hawkeye football games.

Hoskins wrote the book as an honest, yet heartfelt testament of what it’s like to have a child with cancer. But he was so struck by the outpouring of love toward his family, that he wanted to share the message that even the most awful of life experiences contain meaning, value, and great blessings. Proceeds from all book sales benefit The Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Purchases can be made through AMAZON or HERE (Ice Cube Press).

Ava Hoskins, now 14 years old, continues to be in remission (for 15 months at present) and recently attended a high school Homecoming dance.

