Crews respond to fatal Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters are responding to a fatal fire in Buffalo, Iowa.

Smoke can be seen coming from what appears to be a house at the intersection of Franklin and 3rd Street.

TV6 has confirmed with the Blue Grass police chief that one person has died. Blue Grass is a town near Buffalo.

We have a crew covering the fire and will report updates online and on-air.

