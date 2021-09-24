Crews respond to fatal Buffalo fire
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters are responding to a fatal fire in Buffalo, Iowa.
Smoke can be seen coming from what appears to be a house at the intersection of Franklin and 3rd Street.
TV6 has confirmed with the Blue Grass police chief that one person has died. Blue Grass is a town near Buffalo.
