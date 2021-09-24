Advertisement

Fulton High School Class of ‘51 meets for 70th reunion

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FULTON, Illinois (KWQC) - Members of the Fulton High School Class of 1951 met in their hometown Thursday for brunch and memories. The class was the first to graduate from the newly built high school and was a class reunion seven decades in the making.

“When we went to the new high school, the dress code changed,” said Marguerite Norman, an alumnus from the Class of ‘51. “Girls wore dresses and skirts, absolutely no slacks. So we were very fancy.”

Norman says there were 42 students in the graduating class and 15 of those students are still alive today. Around 10 showed up for today’s reunion.

