Hy-Vee offers Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible

A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.(KEYC Photo)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Friday that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses are now available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

It comes after the FDA authorized booster shots for Americans age 65 and older, those age 18 and older with underlying health conditions, and those working jobs that put them at high risk. That is, if it’s at least six months after the person received their second dose.

Find more information about COVID-19 vaccines, and schedule an appointment at Hy-Vee.com/covidvaccine.

Hy-Vee said it is also offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination, including those who receive their booster, with Hy-Vee between June 1 and November 1.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one to receive approval for additional doses at this time. The CDC strongly recommends people receive additional doses from the same vaccine manufacturer.

To see what the CDC considered an underlying medical condition, click here.

