Illinois reports more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 over last 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 21,787 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 more deaths since last Friday, September 17. Testing is also going up. On Thursday, September 23, the state reported150,245 COVID-19 tests--the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 80-percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63-percent are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC. As of Thursday night, 1,926 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 474 patients were in the ICU and 252 on ventilators.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

