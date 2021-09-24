Advertisement

Iowa panel to report Iowans at hearings support redrawn map

State lawmakers will vote on approving new congressional districts in about two weeks.
State lawmakers will vote on approving new congressional districts in about two weeks.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state commission will submit a report to the Iowa Legislature that indicates Iowans who offered an opinion support the first set of maps drawn by a nonpartisan state agency.

A majority of the five-member Iowa Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission supported Thursday a statement in their report to lawmakers that says the commission acknowledges that a majority of Iowans who expressed an opinion to the commission favor Iowa’s redistricting process and the first proposed redistricting plan.

Two Republican appointees to the commission preferred to leave out language about Iowans who spoke or wrote in supporting the first plan, but three members agreed it was accurate and stated the facts and should be included.

The Legislature is scheduled to meet on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Moline Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to house fire in Moline
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Sen. Charles Grassley
Chuck Grassley running for re-election
Bettendorf Community School District
No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools
COVID-19 at-home test kits flying off shelves
Shortage of in-home COVID-19 test kits in the Quad Cities
Crews respond to house fire in Moline
Crews respond to house fire in Moline