Advertisement

Multiple road closures over weekend due to Quad Cities Marathon

Several streets in Downtown Bettendorf should be avoided the morning of the Q.C. Marathon.
Several streets in Downtown Bettendorf should be avoided the morning of the Q.C. Marathon.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon will bring out several runners to downtown Bettendorf and Moline. It’s also going to bring multiple road closures drivers should be aware of.

The City of Bettendorf says drivers should expect traffic issues and long delays in parts of downtown Bettendorf on Sunday, September 26th, between 7:10 a.m.-9:00 a.m. State and Grant Streets will be closed off between 12th and 18th Streets. Traffic is also expected to be impacted on Kimberly Road from Grant Street to Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road between Kimberly Road and 18th Street, and 18th Street from Lincoln Road to State Street.

All motorists are encouraged to avoid the aforementioned areas Sunday morning during the QC Marathon.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Multiple departments responded to a fire in Moline Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to house fire in Moline
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Crews respond to fatal Buffalo fire
Crews respond to fatal Buffalo fire
An arrest has been made.
5 arrested in meth bust in Galesburg
Buffalo fire
Crews respond to fatal Buffalo fire
Illinois COVID-19.
Illinois reports more than 21,000 new cases of COVID-19 over last 7 days