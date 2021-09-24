Multiple road closures over weekend due to Quad Cities Marathon

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon will bring out several runners to downtown Bettendorf and Moline. It’s also going to bring multiple road closures drivers should be aware of.

The City of Bettendorf says drivers should expect traffic issues and long delays in parts of downtown Bettendorf on Sunday, September 26th, between 7:10 a.m.-9:00 a.m. State and Grant Streets will be closed off between 12th and 18th Streets. Traffic is also expected to be impacted on Kimberly Road from Grant Street to Lincoln Road, Lincoln Road between Kimberly Road and 18th Street, and 18th Street from Lincoln Road to State Street.

All motorists are encouraged to avoid the aforementioned areas Sunday morning during the QC Marathon.

