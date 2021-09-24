Advertisement

No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District took no action to require masks at its board meeting Thursday night.

Board member Richard Lynch made the motion to implement a mandate at the elementary level until children of that age could get vaccinated, but no one on the board seconded the motion.

About 70 community members were at the meeting, with about 16 choosing to voice their thoughts during public comment. The majority of people at the meeting did not want a mask mandate to be implemented.

One of those was Bettendorf parent, Emily Smith. She asked the decision be left to the parents.

“Right now we have the choice thanks to Gov. Reynolds,” Smith said. “Right now there’s something to be said about local control, okay? And us as parents have that.”

Meanwhile, only two people spoke in favor of a mask mandate, including Dave Jimenez who wanted the board to take action since children cannot be vaccinated quite yet.

“At that point I can see the argument of ‘well you know what, you’ve had the chance to protect your kids,’” Jimenez said. “Until then they don’t have the protection.”

Other school districts in the area that implemented mask mandates include, Muscatine, Burlington and Davenport. Pleasant Valley will discuss it at its next board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning burglary and crash that...
Scott County deputies investigating burglary, crash
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Marycrest Senior Campus
Senior assisted living facility Petersen Commons intends to close in December, Iowa DIA confirms

Latest News

COVID-19 at-home test kits flying off shelves
Shortage of in-home COVID-19 test kits in the Quad Cities
Crews respond to house fire in Moline
Crews respond to house fire in Moline
The Class of 1951 was the first graduating class at the then newly built Fulton High School.
Fulton High School Class of ‘51 meets for 70th reunion
Fulton High School Class of '51 meets for 70th reunion
Fulton High School Class of '51 meets for 70th reunion