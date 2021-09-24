QC CAN unleashes the healing power of therapy dogs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -·If you’re a dog lover, just being with your pet feels good. So it’s no surprise that therapy dogs are healing companions for all types of people.

Angie Hall, President, Head trainer & program director, and Samantha Denkman, vice president & assistant trainer, with Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network (QC CAN) are the guests on PSL to highlight all aspects of their non-profit mission. Three of the therapy dogs are also featured: Mater, Oliver, and Bizou.

QC CAN is an organization of trained, highly skilled, and certified pet therapy dogs for use on a volunteer basis in the Illinois/Iowa Quad Cities to enrich the lives of others.

The dogs delight all during visits to places like libraries, schools and colleges, and nursing homes, hospitals, and mental health facilities. QC CAN also volunteers at museums, private parties, and community events.

These calm, well-behaved dogs provide a non-judgemental ear for kids that real aloud to them, can help students de-stress during finals week, or provide comfort that benefits the mental and physical wellbeing for those in a health crisis or dealing with the aftermath tragedy.

QC CAN is always looking to add new, like-minded members. If you are interested in training your dog to become a therapy dog, contact Angie to get a temperament evaluation and enroll in a basic obedience class. A therapy dog can be of any size or breed but must be at least one year old. All participating canines MUST have a good temperament. Training therapy dogs usually takes 6 -12 months. After certification, continued education is required.

Would you like to have QC CAN dogs/handlers visit you, a facility, or an upcoming event? You can contact them through the website qccan.org or you can email the group at qccan.dog@gmail.com.

QUAD CITIES CANINE ASSISTANCE NETWORK / CONTACT PAGE (website) / Email: qccan.dog@gmail.com / FACEBOOK (follow)

QC CAN's next Basic Training class starts on OCTOBER 13, 2021! Space is limited. Posted by Quad Cities Canine Assistance Network on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

