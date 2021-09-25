Art Month at Niabi means patrons can own art created by zoo animals on sale today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Niabi Zoo is giving visitors the chance to own art made by their favorite furry, feathered or scaly friends.

The animal community has been busy creating artwork throughout September as part of the zoo’s Animal Enrichment and Art Month programming. QCL guest, Dr. Demelza Poe, Enrichment Coordinator at Niabi, explains the program and shows off some of the amazing art and how it is made. 100% of the proceeds for art sales will go toward the animal enrichment program.

All available artwork is original and will depict creations in the form of animal footprints, feather prints, and even body prints (something for snake fans!). Every piece comes with a certificate of authenticity along with a biography of the animal that completed the piece and method of creation.

There were several art sales dates throughout this month with only one opportunity remaining- --Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The art is for sale on zoo grounds. Prices start at $10.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.