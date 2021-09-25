Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
Buffalo fire
One dead following house fire in Buffalo
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man facing murder, arson charges in woman’s death

Latest News

Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise.
Veterinarians urge vaccination as dog flu cases rise
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
Buffalo fire
One dead following house fire in Buffalo