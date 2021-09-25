Advertisement

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

(Scott Olson (custom credit) | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments.

Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses.

Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo fire
One dead following house fire in Buffalo
Milan man had long history of assault; family of victim responds
Milan man facing murder, arson charges in woman’s death
An arrest has been made.
5 arrested in meth bust in Galesburg
Day is a graduate of Alabama A&M and is studying to become a speech pathologist at Illinois...
LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirms body found to be Jelani Day; cause of death unknown
Bettendorf Community School District
No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools

Latest News

This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s...
Yale Student’s winning run on Jeopardy! makes history
Some patchy fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny and breezy today.
Your First Alert Forecast
Buffalo fire
One dead following house fire in Buffalo
Several streets in Downtown Bettendorf should be avoided the morning of the Q.C. Marathon.
Multiple road closures over weekend due to Quad Cities Marathon