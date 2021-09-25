Pleasant Weather This Weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Temperatures will be on their way up as we head into the weekend. We’ll start with high pressure building out of the plains, providing us with mostly sunny and breezy conditions during the day. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. It will be clear and cool overnight, followed by warm sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday. Look for readings in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. That sunny stretch continues through the upcoming week, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 50′s and 60′s through the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: 72°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine, scattered clouds and peasant conditions. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.