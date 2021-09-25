Advertisement

Pleasant Weather This Weekend

Warmer Temperatures This Coming Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL -- Temperatures will be on their way up as we head into the weekend. We’ll start with high pressure building out of the plains, providing us with mostly sunny and breezy conditions during the day. Highs should range from the upper 60′s to the lower 70′s. It will be clear and cool overnight, followed by warm sunshine and scattered clouds for your Sunday. Look for readings in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. That sunny stretch continues through the upcoming week, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 50′s and 60′s through the period.

TODAY: Patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny and breezy High: 72°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine, scattered clouds and peasant conditions. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

