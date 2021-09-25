QCL featured artist: Alex Vandewalle

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Alex Vandewalle is a 14-year-old Quad Citian who got creatively busy during quarantine. He shows off some works including his version of the Quad Cities Live logo.

Watch the video interview to learn more about his inspiration and whether he envisions this as his future career.

The artist’s mother, Brandy Vandewalle, is the owner of Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, Rock Island.

