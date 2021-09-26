A Breezy & Warm Sunday Ahead

Quad Cities, IA/IL -- A shift in winds out of the south will bring some warmer air into the region today. Expect a sunny start, followed by some scattered clouds this afternoon. Highs should reach the lower to middle 80′s with breezy winds at 10 to 15+ mph. Be aware that the combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and increased winds could result in an elevated fire danger (particularly for fields that have already been harvested). Open burning is discouraged. We’ll see those clouds clear out tonight, followed by a sunny and warm stretch through the work week. Look for summer hanging on a little longer with highs in the 80′s, and lows in the 50′s to near 60 degrees.

TODAY: Warm sunshine, scattered clouds and breezy conditions. High: 84°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds this evening, then clearing skies. Low: 62°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 88°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

