Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident

Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of 7th St and Gaines.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of 7th St and Gaines.

A witness tells TV6 he saw four vehicles involved in the accident. Brandon Dawson says he was outside when he saw one car hit another, causing a domino effect.

Dawson says one vehicle started “smoking really really bad” and pulled a woman out of her vehicle because he thought it was going to “burst into fire.” He says he knew he had to help, “there was no feeling, it was just one of those fight or flight things. You just get in there and see if you can help and if you can do it. You don’t think- you just do. At least, that’s how I was raised.”

Davenport Police at this time is unable to comment on what caused the accident or the injuries sustained.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

