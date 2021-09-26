Advertisement

Ex-Northwestern professor to stand trial in fatal stabbing

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A former Northwestern University professor is set to stand trial in the stabbing death of his boyfriend as part of what prosecutors said was a sexual fantasy he shared with another man who was charged in the case.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that jury selection, opening statements and testimony from at least one witness are expected to happen Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem.

He is charged in the July 2017 killing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hair stylist from Michigan who was stabbed dozens of times in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise condominium.

Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer, were arrested in California after an eight-day manhunt. Warren pleaded guilty in 2019.

