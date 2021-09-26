Advertisement

First-ever Lumberjack Show is coming to Rock Falls on Oct. 2

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) -The areas first Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest featuring exciting skills related to axes, saws, and logs is coming to Rock Falls on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events in Rock Falls, is the guest on PSL to invite viewers to come out to the event to be held at Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market. There will be three 30-minute shows set to start at 11am, 1pm, and 3pm.

Patrons can come to one or all three shows. Folks are advised to bring lawn chairs. Plenty of activities are planned in between the shows including a Beard contest. Food will be available. Selmi’s location certainly offers a festive, fall setting. Watch the interview for more details.

Lumberjack Show and Beard Contest at Selmi’s Farm: Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM / 1206 Dixon Ave. / Rock Falls, IL

