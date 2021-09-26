Advertisement

Iowa Arborist Association hosts tree climbing competition for first time since 2019

The competition consisted of five different events
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For the first time since 2019, the Iowa Arborist Association hosted a tree climbing competition. Dozens of arborists competed in Duck Creek Park in Davenport in five different events, ranging from speed climbing to a rescue simulation.

Head judge Jeremy Bowling said while it is a competition, the event goes well beyond being a sporting event.

“We call this thing a competition but in all actuality it’s not, I mean these guys are working with each other, they’re all separated into different pods and they’re supporting each other and they’re from all different companies,” Bowling said, “It’s cool because you’ll see, like, the rookie climbers will get a ton of insight and wisdom from the veterans and then even the guys judging are learning.”

Not only are arborists learning, but Bowling sees the event as a stress reliever and a way to make work safer.

“I remember when I was a climbing arborist, coming to these was my way to rejuvenate and it’s a grind every day to come out and do tree work but coming here and learning from other climbers and just being able to hang out and have fun and climbing trees, it really does a lot for the mental side of being a climbing arborist,” Bowling said, “Everyone of the guys in my company who came to climb here are going to go back to work Monday and not only are they going to be refreshed but they’re going to be safer.”

