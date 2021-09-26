No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa made it through September undefeated with the remainder of the Big Ten schedule looming.

But it wasn’t easy for the No. 5 Hawkeyes to get to this point. They opened the season with wins against ranked teams Indiana and Iowa State. A home win over Kent State followed.

Then came Saturday’s game against Colorado State, and it turned out to be the biggest challenge so far for the Hawkeyes.

Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa needed a second-half comeback to win 24-14.

The Hawkeyes (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season, won their 10th consecutive game, the program’s longest streak since winning 12 games to open the 2015 season. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak, the longest current streak in the nation.

“I think our guys were trying today, and we had practiced well,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But it just wasn’t clicking for us.”

The Hawkeyes were pushed by the Rams (1-3), who led 14-7 at halftime.

“We certainly got stressed, which is going to help us,” Ferentz said.

Iowa rallied with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

A fumble recovery by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell at the Colorado State 6-yard line set up a touchdown run by wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., on the next play that tied the game. Petras threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta on the next possession to give Iowa a 21-14 lead.

Campbell, who had 18 tackles, led Iowa’s defense, which held Colorado State to just 32 yards on 19 plays in the third quarter.

“It’s just about never giving up on a play, no matter how far down the field it is,” Campbell said.

The Hawkeyes have a streak of 26 consecutive games in which they have held their opponents to 24 points or less, the longest current streak among Power Five schools.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, who have their highest ranking in the AP poll since 2015, should hold steady despite the first-half struggle.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Maryland on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.