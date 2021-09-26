Quad Cities Airport celebrates National Girls in Aviation Day

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport held the inaugural National Girls in Aviation Day event Saturday.

The goal of the event is to encourage girls to explore careers in aviation.

Some of the groups presenting at the event included the Air Force, the National Weather Service, and Civil Air Patrol.

“It’s really important for the future of this industry that we start to diversify the workforce and get people interested in the careers of aviation,” says Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Airport. “So this is really about preparing a group of passionate young people that want to get involved in our industry.”

Only 10% of pilots, airfield maintenance, and airport executives are women, according to Johnston.

