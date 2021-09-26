Advertisement

Quad Cities Airport celebrates National Girls in Aviation Day

By Samson Kimani
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities International Airport held the inaugural National Girls in Aviation Day event Saturday.

The goal of the event is to encourage girls to explore careers in aviation.

Some of the groups presenting at the event included the Air Force, the National Weather Service, and Civil Air Patrol.

“It’s really important for the future of this industry that we start to diversify the workforce and get people interested in the careers of aviation,” says Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Airport. “So this is really about preparing a group of passionate young people that want to get involved in our industry.”

Only 10% of pilots, airfield maintenance, and airport executives are women, according to Johnston.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
Buffalo fire
One dead following house fire in Buffalo
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Several streets in Downtown Bettendorf should be avoided the morning of the Q.C. Marathon.
Multiple road closures over weekend due to Quad Cities Marathon

Latest News

House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling
Quad Cities Airport celebrates National Girls in Aviation Day
Quad Cities Airport celebrates National Girls in Aviation Day
World Relief looking for Airbnb hosts to house Afghan refugees
World Relief Quad Cities looking for Airbnb hosts to house Afghan refugees
World Relief looking for Airbnb hosts to house Afghan refugees
World Relief looking for Airbnb hosts to house Afghan refugees