Quad Cities Marathon hosts Happy Joe’s Kids Micro-Marathon

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon held the Happy Joe’s Kids Micro-Marathon next to the Tax-Slayer Center in Moline. The races started at noon and included dozens of families.

There were three different races held: the 1/4 mile, 1/2 mile, and a full mile. Every runner received free pizza from Happy Joe’s, a virtual kiddie bag, and a medal.

“This is just a good way for them to participate, while their parents might participate tomorrow, or even if their parents aren’t participating,” said Tabitha Roman, head of the Micro-Marathon. “It’s a fun thing for them to do and it’s just a healthy way to be involved.”

Family and friends were allowed to run with the runners. The half marathon and full marathon will start on Sunday at 7 a.m.

