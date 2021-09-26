Advertisement

River Bandits force a decisive game five

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was a pitchers duel for most of the night at Modern Woodmen Park, but it would be a big bat that would end it in the ninth.

The game was scoreless heading into the fifth inning when Cedar Rapids was able to take the lead on an Aaron Sabato solo homer to deep left-center field to put the Kernels up 1-0. The lead would only last until the bottom half of the same inning, when Maikel Garcia laced a liner that would roll to the warning track in the gap in left center. William Hancock was waved around third, sliding in to tie the game at one.

That score would remain until the bottom of the ninth, Logan Porter would take the second pitch of the inning and send it over the left field wall to give the River Bandits a 2-1 win and force a decisive game five on Sunday.

Will Klein grabbed the win in relief, after striking out six in two and two-thirds innings of work. Garcia was two for three at the plate for the Bandits.

Game 5 will be Sunday night in Davenport with first pitch around 6:30pm.

