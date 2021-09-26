Rock Island coffeehouse is a warm place to chill during any season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cool Beanz Coffeehouse has been going strong for 13 years in the Quad Cities and recently moved to serve customers inside the Rock Island Bent River Brewery’s space downtown at 512 24th Street.

Annette Hutto, Cool Beanz Coffeehouse, is the PSL guest to demo how she crafts delicious beverages that are perfect for autumn. She also elaborates on the fall food menu and so much more that her business as to offer. Watch the interview to learn more.

Cool Beanz / 512 24th Street / Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-0909 / FACEBOOK /

Cool Beanz is looking forward to a segment on @paulasandslive - tune in for some of our fall drinks on display 🎃 🍎 ☕️ Posted by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.