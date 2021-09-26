Who is eligible for a COVID-19 booster?

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.

Those eligible include people who are 65 and older, those in long-term care facilities, people age 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions, and those aged 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for exposure to the virus because of their job.

According to CDC guidelines, you must have received the first two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot six months ago or longer to get a booster shot.

As of Friday evening, booster shots are not yet available at the Scott or Rock Island County Health Departments. If you are looking for a booster vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

