World Relief Quad Cities looking for Airbnb hosts to house Afghan refugees

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - 150 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming to the Quad Cities over the next few months. World Relief Quad Cities is working to provide the refugee’s resources like housing and furnishings.

The nonprofit is looking for local Airbnb hosts to temporarily house afghans.

“There is funding in this program that is for the housing so it’s not of any cost to the person providing the housing or to the people as soon as they arrive,” says Clare Stephenson with World Relief.

150 afghan refugees will arrive between now and March 2022. World Relief is trying to find a place for them to stay during a shortage of housing options.

“It’s always a process to try to find housing before we have someone guaranteed to live there,” Stephenson says.

World Relief is also providing resources to help them resettle in the US like getting them set up with healthcare and job opportunities.

“It’s our moral obligation to help these people in the same way we would help any other refugee coming into the United States and we’re doing everything in our capacity and we know how supportive our community here in the Quad Cities is of our refugees and the work that we are already doing,” says Stephenson.

World Relief can only resettle Afghan refugees in Illinois and within 100 miles of their Moline office. If you are able to host, visit World Relief’s website or on Airbnb’s link to sign-up.

