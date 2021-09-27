Advertisement

ABATE’s 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run held Sunday

Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ABATE of Iowa’s 37th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run will be held Sunday.

Riders from across the area are expected to participate to make sure every child has a present for Christmas.

ABATE of Iowa District 15 has once again teamed up with the USMC Reserves for the toy drive.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Wal-Mart on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. The ride will leave at 1 p.m. and will end at the former Hobby Lobby parking lot in Bettendorf. Admission to participate is one new toy per person.

Officials ask that participants do not donate stuffed animals due to health concerns. Participants are also asked not to throw candy along the route, due to safety concerns. A celebration will be held at Main Event after the ride.

You don’t have to have a motorcycle to help. Organizers will be collecting toys at the start and end of the ride.

For more information, contact Keith Nims Coordinator of ABATE of Iowa District 15 at 563-320-1933.

