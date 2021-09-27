East Moline Suicide Awareness Walk hoping to expand influence with social media rocks

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For Valerie Rumler, suicide has become personal to her in recent history.

“I had a grandson who passed six years ago to suicide and I decided to reach out to the community to find out about mental illness, about suicide, I knew nothing about it so suicide is now a part of my life,” Rumler said.

Since his passing in 2015, Rumler has gotten heavily involved in suicide awareness and prevention. With September being National Suicide Awareness Month, she helped organize the Out of the Darkness walk in East Moline. The walk among numerous, similar events throughout the country in recent weeks.

“I want to learn as much about it as I can, get the community involved as much as I can so I thought by doing this walk I could do that,” Rumler said.

Although the event only lasted through Sunday afternoon, Rumler is looking to make a lasting effect with hundreds of painted rocks that have inspiring messages on them.

“They’re just randomly laid down for people to pick up and then they’ll be told to post them on the Facebook pages,” Rumler said.

Rumler has a Facebook page called “Be THAT Rock” where folks are encouraged to take a photo wherever they find one and share. She hopes the rocks can inspire others and help open the conversation about suicide.

“Suicide is basically stigma, it’s the fear of talking, and until you bring out that fear of talking and get rid of that stigma and by doing this and helping people reach out to want to talk, it won’t go away,” Rumler said.

If you or a loved one have thoughts of suicide, please dial the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 at no cost and at any time if you need help.

