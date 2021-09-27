Advertisement

Flavors of Fall: Caramel Apple Dumplings

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -What flavor combinations come to mind when you think autumn? PSL is guessing some of them might be caramel, apple, and a lusciously flavored hot or cold toddy? Yum!

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to feature some dessert ideas featuring these flavors. In this segment, she shows how easily Caramel Apple Dumplings can be prepared using a nice apple, roll it in Seven-Up or Sprite, stuff with homemade or melted caramel candy and brown sugar, and wrap with strips of puff pastry. The ingredients, instructions, and a display of the final delicious dessert is included. The dumplings only need to be baked for about 20 minutes. Serve warm!

Steph and Paula also enjoy a Salted Caramel alcoholic beverages. Steph freezes Wallace’s sugar-free apple cider to make a “slush” and then pours Mississippi River Distillery’s Iowish Creme Salted Caramel Liqueur over top.

Questions for Stephanie Godke? Viewers can email her: chefsteph@mrdistilling.com

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

