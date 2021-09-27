Advertisement

Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a fire early Monday.

According to a media release, Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments and CGH EMS responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue for a structure fire.

Crews found a “well-involved,” two-story house with one person trapped in the rear first-floor bedroom.

Crews were able to get in through the window bedroom and rescued a 71-year-old man. According to the release, he was transported to CGH Medical Center and airlifted to Loyola Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A woman in the home also was transported to CGH and remained in critical condition.

Names have not been released as of Monday afternoon.

According to the release, the fire started on the front of the home and spread rapidly through the entire first floor.

Crews remained on the scene for about five hours. Also responding to the fire were Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department and Milledgeville Fire Department.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Illinois Crime Scene Technicians, Sterling Fire Department Investigators, and Sterling Police Department detectives, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

Latest News

The Sterling Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured...
Sterling police investigating shooting of 18-year-old
Million Father March
Rock Island Academy students receive a warm welcome into school during the 5th Annual Million Fathers March
Million Father March
Million Father March
Village of Cambridge, Ill. under a boil order due to power surge.
Village of Cambridge, Ill. under boil order