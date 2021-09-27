Man killed, woman injured in Sterling house fire

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a fire early Monday.

According to a media release, Sterling and Rock Falls fire departments and CGH EMS responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 1400 block of Johnson Avenue for a structure fire.

Crews found a “well-involved,” two-story house with one person trapped in the rear first-floor bedroom.

Crews were able to get in through the window bedroom and rescued a 71-year-old man. According to the release, he was transported to CGH Medical Center and airlifted to Loyola Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A woman in the home also was transported to CGH and remained in critical condition.

Names have not been released as of Monday afternoon.

According to the release, the fire started on the front of the home and spread rapidly through the entire first floor.

Crews remained on the scene for about five hours. Also responding to the fire were Dixon City Fire Department, Dixon Rural Fire Department and Milledgeville Fire Department.

The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Illinois Crime Scene Technicians, Sterling Fire Department Investigators, and Sterling Police Department detectives, according to the release.

