Moline seeking public input on future of I-74 corridor

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Renew Moline and the City of Moline are asking for the public’s input about the future of the Interstate 74 corridor downtown.

The public can do so through one of two in-person and virtual meetings and an online opinion survey, according to a media release.

Renew Moline will lead the input session and discuss opportunities presented in the Urban Land Institute Advisory Panel’s Final Report and encourage the community to “think big” for several areas along the riverfront and how they could improve each space, according to the release.

There are two opportunities to participate in-person and Zoom events during which participants may offer ideas for each site:

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Church-BridgePointe, 485 River View Room.

Noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 via Zoom.

You can register for either meeting here.

The public is also invited to participate in an online survey to provide input on the future redevelopment area.

The Urban Land Institute’s Final Report is available on the Renew Moline website for those unable to participate in one of the virtual events.

The goal of these meetings is to gather ideas about what projects are important to the community and how they can enhance these public areas, according to the release.

These concepts will ultimately become suggestions for the city to consider what projects the community would like to see develop in the I-74 Corridor and establish and promote a clear vision for new developments that align with the City’s economic development and urban design goals.

