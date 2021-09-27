Advertisement

Near record highs this afternoon

Summer-like temperatures this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Near record highs are on tap for our Monday as temps soar into the mid and upper 80s ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will create some breezy conditions this afternoon, but it’s so weak that not much of a cool down moves in behind it. We will be in the upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday which is near record high territory for late September. Temps will be cooler, but still warmer than normal for the 2nd half of the week with many areas in the 70s and 80s. We look to be mainly dry this week with rain chances finally returning by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 88º Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Davenport Police were on the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident on Saturday around 6:50 p.m....
Davenport man pulls woman out of car after multi-vehicle accident
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
House Fire in Sterling
Crews respond to house fire in Sterling

Latest News

Warm QC
A Breezy & Warm Sunday Ahead
Warm QC
0926
After a sunny start, look for increasing clouds and warmer temperatures in the 80's.
A Breezy & Warm Sunday Ahead
After a sunny start, look for increasing clouds and warmer temperatures in the 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast