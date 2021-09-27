Near record highs this afternoon

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Near record highs are on tap for our Monday as temps soar into the mid and upper 80s ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will create some breezy conditions this afternoon, but it’s so weak that not much of a cool down moves in behind it. We will be in the upper 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday which is near record high territory for late September. Temps will be cooler, but still warmer than normal for the 2nd half of the week with many areas in the 70s and 80s. We look to be mainly dry this week with rain chances finally returning by Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 88º Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 57º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

