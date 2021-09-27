Rock Island Academy students receive a warm welcome into school during the 5th Annual Million Fathers March

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Monday morning Rock Island Academy students received a warm welcome from Uncles, Dads and Grandpas for the Annual Million Father’s March.

The Academy is celebrating 5 years of fist bumps and hello’s so far, last year the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, much like previous years many other organizations came to the school Monday to show their support.

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, Quad City Storm, Rock Island High School Football Team, Legislative officials, and local influencers were invited to attend.

Organizers say its all to encourage the influence of men in the lives of Rock Island Academy students, it’s also to support more male participation within school environments.

Million Fathers Marches happen every year in 80 other cities across the nation.

