Rock Island County Health Department will start Pfizer boosters Friday

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department will begin giving booster shots for qualifying people who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

The health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island, offers the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at its Friday clinics.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization, boosters are available to:

People 65 years and older

People aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Residents in long-term care settings

The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. No approval has been given as of yet for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson patients, according to a media release.

The health department said COVID-19 vaccines are readily available in the community at healthcare and pharmacy partners.

Even if you received both shots of Pfizer from a health department clinic, you are not required to return to the health department, according to the health department.

Health department clinics right now require no appointment. However, if demand grows beyond social distancing capacity, health department officials said they could implement a signup process.

Officials will communicate any process change through media partners, its website, and through its social media, according to the release.

The health department also is continuing to give Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people. They can be given four weeks after the second dose.

The health department’s Moderna clinic is weekly on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.