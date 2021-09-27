Advertisement

Rock Island County reports fewer new cases of COVID-19

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Rock Island County continues to go down. The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. That compares to 100 infections reported the same time last week.

Currently, 33 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.

The new cases are

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 4 women in their 60s
  • 6 women in their 50s
  • 6 women in their 40s
  • 9 women in their 30s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 2 girls in their teens
  • 6 girls younger than 13
  • 3 men in their 70s
  • 2 men in their 60s
  • 4 men in their 50s
  • 8 men in their 40s
  • 5 men in their 30s
  • 3 men in their 20s
  • 3 men in their teens
  • 3 boys in their teens
  • 8 boys younger than 13
  • 1 boy infant 1 or younger

Walk-in vaccinations clinics continue at the RICHD on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

