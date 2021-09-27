Advertisement

Sterling police investigating shooting of 18-year-old

The Sterling Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured...
The Sterling Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Monday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) -The Sterling Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured Monday morning.

Officers were called at 2:47 a.m. to the 200 block of 12th Avenue for a disturbance, according to a media release.

Officers found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to CGH Medical Center and was later released.

No arrests have been made as of late Monday morning. No other information was released.

