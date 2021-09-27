Tips to heighten the flavor of fall comfort meals

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It is that time of the year where we are all drawn into the kitchen for warm, cozy, hearty food fare that’s perfect to serve during fall and the winter ahead.

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to feature some comfort meal ideas that use heightened flavor profiles that embody autumn.

In this segment, she shows how easily put together a Chicken Sausage & Apple Stir Fry using apples, Vidalia onions, sliced Johnsonville sausage, some special mustard, and boiled apple cider concentrate (listen to how she makes it in a crock pot!). Another secret she shares to keep apples from browning too much during cooking is to first dip sliced or peeled apples into some Sprite or Seven-Up before cooking or baking.

Godke also explains how you can use roasted (or canned pumpkin) combined with cream and seasoned with Italian herbs as a pasta sauce (accented with Italian sausage saute’).

Questions for Stephanie Godke? Viewers can email her: chefsteph@mrdistilling.com

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

