Today’s ag report: Farmers’ Markets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - And right now we are in the last stretch of summer and into fall so we have only a few weeks left to enjoy some of the outdoor farmers' markets our own Alexis Hermansen has more.

According to the USDA FArmers markets date back to the 1730s in Lancaster, PA. Today there are more than 8,000 farmers’ markets across the country. WHile it does take a lot of hard work to be involved, man wouldn’t have it any other way.

Love doing it. I;ve done this business most of my life and I enjoy doing it. My kids tell me that and I’m fine with it. The best thing about the whole thing is doing it with my whole family.

The benefit of heading to the market rather than a grocery store is that you can learn more than what is on the label.

For one thing you can ask us about our product and we can normally answer the questions. Like what kind of peach is this? Where is it from? People ask these questions all the time, but you won’t get an answer to that in the store.

Also customers are able to help the farmer without the middleman. If the retail for a point of tomatoes is $2.99 the farmer only receives .42 from that sale. If you buy a product from a farmers’ market it is likely going to be cheaper. At the Freight house farmer’s market there was a vendor selling a pound of tomatoes for $2.00. Farmers are able to gather their goods before they head to the market.

Most of it is picked the day before or day off. Depends what it is. Corn was picked yesterday, tomatoes maybe the day before that.

The 2019 Farmer’s Market managers survey found that May through September were the most common months for a Farmers’ Market to be in service. Saturday was the most popular day of the week to be open.

Thanks Alexis and it is worth noting that some of these markets move indoors and are open all year round.

