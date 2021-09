DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cast your vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week. We will announce the winner Sunday night during our 10:00 p.m. newscast. You can vote here. The nominees are:

Antonio Tablante - Sterling Football

Christian Kautz - Bettendorf Football

Nathan Tillman - Pleasant Valley Golf

Clair Hulke - Alleman Volleyball

