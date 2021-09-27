Whiteside Co. Sheriff’s deputy is shot and injured during pursuit

MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - A deputy with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office had to have surgery Monday after being shot while attempting to locate two suspects. According to a Facebook post, it happened Sept. 27 around 8:42 a.m. in the area of Hill Side Road and Fulfs Road as the deputy was trying to find suspects who fled on foot following a vehicle pursuit.

The gunshot wound is said to be non life-threatening and the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

The two suspects were taken into custody and there is no danger to the general public. No further information is being released at this time.

The post goes on to ask, “keep our deputy and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

