Advertisement

Cozy up to fall with La-Z-Boy Furniture

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sixteen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery in Davenport was born and now you can even redesign your home virtually.

Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Senior Designer, joins Paula Sands Live to express how fun it is to help homeowners find perfect design options so easily whether in-person or at a distance through technology. Using an app, the store and/or homeowners can take photos and find out how furnishings would look in your home. The app is up at the store’s website.

Watch the segment to learn more about the store’s history, see some fabric options (including a “Hamptons” line), and the process for getting some free designer help.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue caught fire sometime around 12:55 Tuesday morning, according...
Overnight fire at Rudy’s Tacos on Elmore Avenue
HNN File
Sheriff: Whiteside County deputy shot, injured following vehicle chase
Fire breaks out at Shanghai Restaurant in Milan, Ill. Tuesday morning. (KWQC)
Early morning fire at Shanghai Chinese restaurant in Milan, Ill.
Hundreds sign petition calling for removal of Burling HS school resource officer
Hundreds sign petition calling for the removal of a Burlington HS school resource officer
File Photo
Judge extends order halting Iowa schools mask mandate ban

Latest News

Flower Mill Farm
Flower Mill Farm
Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor
Scott County auditor to hold community presentations on changes to Iowa election laws
Kewanee earns Airport of the Year award
Sea Salt Caramel Apples from Lagomarcino's
Lago’s gourmet caramel apples and other fall treats