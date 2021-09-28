Advertisement

Davenport Compost Facility celebrating 26th Anniversary, holding Open House

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Compost Facility is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year.

An innovative facility when it opened back in 1995, they take in over 170,000 cubic yards, and sell 18,000 bags of compost, potting soil, and garden soil every year to residents and farmers in Scott County. The work the facility does also diverts over 1,000,000 pounds of bio-solids and yard waste from ending up in a landfill.

“I’ve worked for this facility for 20 years, I’m very happy to have been part of the city for 20 years,” says Pat Linehan, a compost supervisor with the facility. “There’s been a lot of changes from management, to equipment, to personnel, but we’ve always been successful in what we do, and that’s what we’re gonna keep on trying to do.”

According to Linehan, the facility regularly sells out of the compost it collects, and can be picked up by both Davenport and Bettendorf residents. They’ll be having an Open House for the public on Saturday, October 1st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

