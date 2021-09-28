Advertisement

Doodad’s Estate Sales

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Doodad’s Estate Sales stops by PSL to remind viewers of the services they can offer to those that need to clear out a house. Estate sales are their specialty plus Doodad’s has two local retail locations where vintage, retro, and antiques can be found by collectors (or anyone looking for something with a history).

Joining PSL is Ginger Herbst to inform viewers of the latest with the stores and how they can help folks that want to liquidate property.

Doodads Estate Sales / 1102 Mound St. OR 430 W. 3rd St./ Davenport, IA / (563) 214-5109

